WILKES-BARRE — The proposed project at South Main Street and Northampton Street may have turned a corner, so to speak.

It was announced this week that Land Ventures, a Florida investment group, purchased the property in January and will continue the project under the Sphere International operating name.

“We intend to develop the site,” said Jackie Fahey, a Bucks County native and Chief Operating Officer at Land Ventures. “We are working with two well known (unnamed) developers in the market. Our plan has not yet been finalized, but we are looking to reconfigure the property.”

Fahey said the plan could call for construction of a multi-family type project, with commercial space on the first floor. She said they intend to talk to Wilkes University about possibly partnering to dedicate some units to student housing.

Fahey said no timeline has been set and the project cost could be around $12 million.

“But we will move as quickly as possible,” Fahey said. “At end of the day, we are thrilled to do a great project for the city and the residents.”

Fahey said Land Ventures principal is Sam Ambani, CEO for the Jacksonville Beach, Florida-based limited liability company.

Mayor Brown supportive

Mayor George Brown said he has spoken to the new owners and he was pleased that they asked for his input.

“They asked us what we felt is most needed downtown,” Brown said. “My first response was that with the increase in downtown residents, a grocery store would be most welcome.”

Brown said a grocery store has been a top priority since he took office. He said the store would not need to be too large, but it would have fresh meats and produce, baker goods and dairy for sure.

And the mayor said with that corner property developed, he feels it would spur more business growth in the first block of South Main Street.

“That is a very busy part of the downtown,” Brown said. “When that property is developed, it would stimulate more activity downtown.”

Brown also noted that the new owners took care of back taxes that were due.

Brown also said the two remaining buildings on the site have been purchased and the plan for now is that they will remain and be incorporated into the design of the new construction.

However, considering the condition of the two properties, the mayor said they may have to be taken down and the facades would be preserved for their historical value.

In February, Mayor Brown and city officials met with representatives of Sphere International LLC to discuss their plans for a prominent downtown city site. The meeting was prompted by Sphere’s recent purchase of the remaining South Main Street property needed to proceed with development.

On Jan. 31, Sphere purchased the remaining property at the center of the site that had been listed under the ownership of Barbara Coffee for $655,000, property records show. This structure, formerly known as the Engel Building, last housed the Place 1 at the Hollywood women’s clothing store.

Litigation filed against Sphere, Wilkes-Barre and a contractor over alleged demolition-related damage to the Coffee property also was discontinued, according to county prothonotary’s office records.

Sphere broke ground in May 2021 for an $8 million project that would be anchored by a five-story, 102-room Avid Hotel on the site of the former Frank Clark Jeweler property next to the Coffee property. A second phase of construction would have involved residential housing on the property facing West Northampton Street.

The litigation essentially stopped work at the site, officials have said.

The city officials also emphasized all aspects of the litigation related to the Place One property are “completely finished.”

With Land Ventures purchase of the property, the scope of the project has changed.

Since Sphere International principals Suresh Patel and Hitesh Patel’s project was first announced in February, two other plans for downtown Wilkes-Barre hotels were announced.

Luzerne County Council approved a $3 million earmark toward H&N Investment’s $37 million, 112-room Gateway Hyatt Place Hotel and Conference Center on a 2.1-acre lot at River and Market streets where the landmark Hotel Sterling once stood.

On Public Square, Bloxton Investment Group is set to create a 105-room “Tribute by Marriott brand” boutique hotel inside the Luzerne Bank Building, which it owns.