WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown announced the following street cleaning schedule for today through Thursday.
The schedule is tentative and weather permitting. Schedules for other areas of the city will be announced as they are scheduled.
“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.
Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle.
MONDAY, 5/6/24
BANK ST – STANTON ST to MOYALLEN ST – both sides
MOYALLEN ST – BANK ST to HIGH ST – right side
PROSPECT ST – HIGH ST to LOOMIS ST – right side
FARLEY LN – MOYALLEN ST to McCARRAGHER ST – both sides
McCARRAGHER ST – FARLEY LN to HIGH ST – both sides
GROVE ST – HIGH ST to STANTON ST – right side
LOOMIS ST – STANTON ST to MOYALLEN ST – right side
DANA ST – S MAIN ST to HAZLE ST – right side
ABBOTT ST – HAZLE ST to GROVE ST – right side
TUESDAY, 5/7/24
MOYALLEN ST – BANK ST to HIGH ST – left side
PROSPECT ST – HIGH ST to LOOMIS ST – left side
GROVE ST – HIGH ST to STANTON ST – left side
LOOMIS ST – STANTON ST to MOYALLEN ST – left side
DANA ST – S MAIN ST to HAZLE ST – left side
ABBOTT ST – HAZLE ST to GROVE ST – left side
S W-B BLVD – HAZLE ST to E MARKET ST – right side
W-B BLVD – E MARKET ST to N WASHINGTON ST – right side
W-B BLVD – N WASHINGTON ST to E MARKET ST – right side
S W-B BLVD – E MARKET ST to HAZLE ST – right side
WEDNESDAY, 5/8/24
PARK AVE – E NORTHAMPTON ST to STANTON ST – right side
DANA ST – HAZLE ST to PARK AVE – right side
MOYALLEN ST – PARK AVE to HAZLE ST – both sides
COLUMBUS AVE – S W-B BLVD to HICKORY ST – right side
HUTSON ST – DANA ST to LEHIGH ST – right side
HILL ST – PARK AVE to HAZLE ST – right side
LEHIGH ST – S W-B BLVD to PARK AVE – right side
HICKORY ST – HILL ST to DANA ST – right side
S BALTIMORE DR – HILL ST to E NORTHAMPTON ST – right side
S WELLES ST – E NORTHAMPTON ST to HILL ST – right side
THURSDAY, 5/9/24
PARK AVE – E NORTHAMPTON ST to STANTON ST – left side
DANA ST – HAZLE ST to PARK AVE – left side
COLUMBUS AVE – S W-B BLVD to HICKORY ST – left side
HUTSON ST – DANA ST to LEHIGH ST – left side
HILL ST – PARK AVE to HAZLE ST – left side
LEHIGH ST – S W-B BLVD to PARK AVE – left side
HICKORY ST – HILL ST to DANA ST – left side
S BALTIMORE DR – HILL ST to E NORTHAMPTON ST – left side
S WELLES ST – E NORTHAMPTON ST to HILL ST – left side