WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City police are investigating a reported stabbing in the area of Academy and South River streets Tuesday morning.

A large crime scene expanded behind the Mofo Lounge and across Academy Street closing the heavily traveled intersection for the morning commute.

At least 10 evidence markers were placed in close proximity to each other behind the night club with evidence markers placed on Academy Street and a sidewalk near South River Street.

Several evidence markers were placed next to blood spatter that was observed.

Police are also at another location about two blocks away that is linked to the reported stabbing.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.

Academy Street between Carey Avenue and South River Street was closed.

