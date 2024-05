🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre Township man accused of stabbing another man during a dispute at McDonald’s Restaurant in Hanover Township will face felony assault charges in Luzerne County Court.

Shawn William Shafer, 40, of Hazle Street, was charged by Hanover Township police with stabbing Miquel Hernandez during an altercation inside the restaurant on Sans Souci Parkway on Feb. 9, according to court records.

The original case was dismissed against Shafter when Hernandez failed to appear at a preliminary hearing on March 21.

Police refiled the charges against Shafter on March 26.

After a recent preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court, District Judge Donald Whittaker determined prosecutors established a case against Shafer, sending two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and one count of harassment to county court.