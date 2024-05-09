🔊 Listen to this

Eileen Miller of Scranton speaks at Sen. Rosemary Brown’s Senate Bill 37 press conference on Thursday. Seated next to her is her husband, Paul Miller Sr. They are the parents of Paul Miller Jr., who tragically lost his life at 21 years old to a distracted driver.

Eileen Miller of Scranton on Thursday said she now finds solace knowing her son’s legacy will be a beacon of protection for every driver and passenger on Pennsylvania’s roads.

“As someone who has endured profound grief caused by distracted driving, the passage of this legislation means fewer families will have to suffer the same heartbreak,” said Miller.

The Pennsylvania State Legislature has approved legislation to prohibit the use of handheld cellular and other devices while driving, an initiative long championed by Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-Monroe County.

The bill is now headed to the governor’s desk for signature.

The proposed law is named in memory of Paul Miller, the 21-year-old Scranton man who was killed by a distracted driver in 2010.

Eileen Miller and her husband, Paul Sr., lost their son, Paul Jr., on July 5, 2010, when a distracted driver lost control of his tractor-trailer and slammed head-on into Paul Jr.’s car, killing him and injuring several others in another vehicle.

Paul’s mom has led the fight to get this legislation passed, and she has been a tireless advocate of stopping distracted driving, speaking to countless organizations and schools, pleading with all to listen so they never have to endure the pain she and her husband, Paul Sr., have had to live with every day.

“This was a long battle to put the safety of Pennsylvanians first, but it is a battle worth winning,” said Sen. Brown. “After more than a decade of relentless work to enact this legislation, the passage of Senate Bill 37 marks a monumental victory for Pennsylvania.”

Brown said as the bill heads to the governor’s desk, she is filled with gratitude for those who helped get it this far.

“And I know this measure will protect drivers, prevent crashes and save lives,” Brown said. “This bill is more than legislation — it is a reminder of the power of perseverance and the impact we can have when we prioritize public safety.”

Senate Bill 37, also named by Brown as the “Paul Miller Jr. Law,” limits the use of handheld cellphones or other communication devices while operating a motor vehicle on a Pennsylvania highway or traffic way. Drivers can still use their phone if they are utilizing hands-free technology, such as a docking station, Bluetooth or speaker technology.

“Getting this bill to the finish line would not have been possible without the advocacy of Paul and Eileen Miller, the parents of Paul Miller, Jr,” Brown said. “Their son lost his life at 21 years old to a distracted driver on Route 33 in Monroe County. They have been with me every step of the way.”

Rep. Ed Neilson (D-174), who serves as the majority chairman of the House Transportation Committee said data shows distracted driving now causes more harm to people on the road than driving under the influence.

Distracted driving fatalities in Pennsylvania surged to a decade high in 2022, claiming 80 lives. The AAA Traffic Safety Culture Index found that 88% of drivers believe distracted driving has outpaced all other traffic-related issues as a growing safety concern.

The study also revealed that 97% of drivers consider texting or emailing while driving to be a grave threat. 34 states have enacted hands-free laws, including all of Pennsylvania’s border states. These states report a decline in distracted driving after the implementation of a hands-free law.

