After three hours of testimony and legal arguments, no decision was made Thursday on state Rep. Michael Cabell’s request for judges to count one provisional ballot, reject another and tally any write-in votes in his tight race for the Republican nomination.

Three votes separate the party’s two contenders in the 117th District, with Cabell’s opponent, Jamie Walsh, in the lead, according to unofficial results.

County Court of Common Pleas Judges Tina Polachek Gartley, Richard M. Hughes III and Fred A. Pierantoni III presided over the hearing.

The panel gave county Assistant Solicitors Gene Molino and Paul Radick until noon Monday to submit a legal brief presenting arguments on behalf of the county’s five-citizen Election Board.

Cabell, who was not in attendance and was represented by Philadelphia attorney, Shohin H. Vance, will then have until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to reply to the county’s filing.

Walsh, who represented himself pro se, or without legal counsel, during Thursday’s proceeding, also will have an opportunity to submit a filing to the court during this window.

The portion of the new challenge by Cabell regarding provisional ballots focuses on two — the first involving a Lake Township ballot that had been accepted by the county’s five-citizen election board and the second a Butler Township ballot the board had rejected.

Both impacted voters — Timothy J. Wagner and Shane O’Donnell — testified Thursday.

On the matter of write-in votes, Vance said he does not know if there are any write-in votes for Cabell because the board did not itemize them. There may be none.

The board’s argument is that the law indicates voters have the option to select someone named on the ballot or write in the name of someone else.

