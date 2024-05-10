🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — An occupied apartment and several parked vehicles in the Hanover Village apartment complex were struck by bullets early Thursday morning, Hanover Township police reported.

Township police responded to a report of gunfire in the 400 block of the apartment complex at about 12:44 a.m. Unknown suspects fired several rounds, striking an occupied apartment and several vehicles, police stated.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe the gunmen fled the scene toward Wilkes-Barre.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.

Police in Wilkes-Barre City and Ashley Borough assisted township police at the time of the shooting.