NANTICOKE — There will be no tax increase for residents living in the Greater Nanticoke Area School District, according to district superintendent Ronald Grevera.

The budget reflects total anticipated expenditures of $40,341,331 at 12.8083 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The only hurdle remaining for the budget’s approval is the passing of the state budget which, per Grevera, includes an “adequate increase for the district.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro revealed the full, proposed executive budget for 2024-25 to Pennsylvania residents on Feb. 6. According to the release from the governor on that day, the executive budget calls for a $1.072 billion increase to basic education funding.

In addition to the Greater Nanticoke budget passing at Thursday night’s meeting, the board approved renovations to the high school auditorium. According to Grevera, the renovations will include new paint, tile, carpet and seats, all of which are set to be installed this spring and fall.