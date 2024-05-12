Building Blocks Learning Center celebrates Wilkes-Barre opening with block party, ribbon cutting

Leila Karmimova, 6, of Plymouth, makes big bubbles at the That Foam Party Guy booth during the block party in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

The start of the fun run during the block party on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Cassidy and Michael entertained people who came to the block party on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

A ribbon cutting marks the opening of Building Blocks Learning Center, 116 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. From left, Congressman Matt Cartwright; Zubeen Saeed, president and CEO of Building Blocks Learning Center; and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

WILKES-BARRE — A new Building Blocks Learning Center facility opened in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, with a host of family-themed events to celebrate the occasion.

A block party began at 10 a.m. at the site of the new facility, 116 S. Main St. That time also marked the beginning of the Young Run 4 Fun, which allowed families to walk, jog or run down a half-mile course on Main Street. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. marked the facility’s official opening.

The new facility will serve a number of functions for the local community. It will accept infants and pre-kindergarten children, while also providing resources for college students. The latter element is a clear emphasis point, considering the new location’s proximity to Wilkes University.

In regard to the closeness of Wilkes, a press release stated “the learning center next to a college campus can help inspire more students to choose a career in education. The university students can now gain practical, real-world experience, enhancing their learning and preparing them for future careers. Students observe and intern in real-life classroom settings, adding to their educational training.”

The release also noted that the new facility in downtown Wilkes-Barre can be used by Wilkes, including for classes and meetings, and will offer university employees child care discounts.

In addition to the new facility opened on Saturday, Building Blocks has learning center locations scattered across Luzerne County, including others in Wilkes-Barre. Additional Building Blocks facilities are located in Mountain Top, Dallas, Lehman, Plains, Kingston and West Hazleton.

Per its website, Building Blocks is “focused on providing a nurturing, stimulating and educational environment where children can reach their full potential.”