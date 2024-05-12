NEPA Cricket Association holds community event, celebrates newly designated home field

The NEPA Cricket Association searched for years for a permanent home and finally found one at the Forty Fort Sports Complex, just off of Wyoming Avenue.

Members of the NEPA Cricket Association played on their new, home field Sunday at the Sport Complex in Forty Fort.

The NEPA Cricket Association’s community event might be an annual occurrence, but this year’s get together was special.

After years of searching for a permanent home, the organization, along with members of Forty Fort council and Mayor Brian Thomas, gathered at the borough’s Sports Complex off Wyoming Avenue to inaugurate the softball field as the Cricket Club’s new official home field.

Members spent the afternoon playing cricket and enjoying some homemade food underneath the pavilion. There was even a bounce house and other activities set up for the kids.

“You have no idea how much pride we carry in this and how proud we are. We are so excited to be working with the Forty Fort Borough, because they have been extremely supportive in getting all this done,” said Navid Ahmad, a local physician and president of the Cricket Association.

Ahmad, a Pakistan native who co-founded the club in 2010, said the organization has grown tremendously since its inception. There are now about 300 community members with at least six teams in Luzerne County.

A vast majority of those members work in healthcare and are from diverse cultural backgrounds who came to the United States from countries all over the world like Pakistan, India, Australia, the West Indies and more.

“Sports is the one thing that — whatever is going on around the world — unites people. That’s what we’re trying to do. It’s not just about guys playing, it’s about bringing the family together,” Ahmad said.

For nearly 15 years, the NEPA Cricket Club has struggled to find a home field. According to previous Times Leader reporting, the association originally had its own field in Mountain Top, but was forced to leave due to issues with water retention. For the last few years, the club utilized the Kingston Rec Center to play.

However, since cricket has specific field requirements, not having a field of their own made it difficult for the association to entice other teams from around the area to come and play with them.

Now, with permission from the borough and at its own expense, the club has begun making modifications to the Forty Fort field, like creating a pitching mound and removing of some fencing, which will give the club the opportunity to grow and expand.

‘We want to teach [cricket] and go in the community and show them what else we can do,” Ahmad explained. “We hope to offer this to the schools and colleges in the area.”

Cricket is widely considered one of the most popular sports in the world with 2.5 billion fans, second only to soccer, and although it was once one of the most popular sports in America prior to the Civil War, it ended up struggled to find a foothold in the states, partly due to baseball’s dominance.

Recently, though, cricket has experienced a resurgence in the US. In the June, the Cricket World Cup will be held partly in America for the very first time and in 2028, cricket will return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles after more than a century.

Ahmad hopes that with the increased exposure, more local residents will want to learn about cricket.

“People will hopefully be more intrigued and they might want to know what’s going on. So that’s what we are hoping to accomplish. We want to say, ‘Hey, you want us to teach you now? We have a regular field. Come here and we’ll teach you,” he said.

At the end of the day, though, it isn’t just about playing cricket.

The association also offered a free health clinic Sunday to its community members, where some of the members who are also healthcare professionals offered some routine medical testing.

Tarannum Mansuri, a club member and pharmacist, explained that the idea behind the free health clinic came about because one of cricket association members, who was young and seemingly healthy, recently suffered a heart attack.

While that member is on the road to recovery, it was a scary time for the whole community and made them want to remind people how important preventative heath care is.

The association also collected food on Sunday for the Victims Resource Center in Wilkes-Barre.

“I always wanted to do good. My kids are getting older so I feel like I can put some time towards more community involvement and giving back,” Mansuri said.

The association’s commitment to community outreach is something that Mayor Brian Thomas is looking forward to collaborating with them on.

“We look forward to bringing our joint resources together. And for me personally, I think bringing new cultures and bringing people together is what we need to be doing. To me, that’s what it’s all about,” Thomas said.

“This field is a great place and we’re just thrilled to have the club here in town.”