A three-judge Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas panel has denied Michael Cabell’s request for judges to count one provisional ballot, reject another and tally any write-in votes in his tight race for the Republican nomination, according to a Wednesday ruling.

The ruling also affirmed the county Election Board’s decisions involving both the provisional ballots and write-ins.

Three votes separate the party’s two April 23 primary election contenders in the 117th District, with Cabell’s opponent, Jamie Walsh, in the lead, according to unofficial results.

County Court of Common Pleas Judges Tina Polachek Gartley, Richard M. Hughes III and Fred A. Pierantoni III presided over the matter.

County Assistant Solicitor Gene Molino said he was pleased with the court’s ruling.

Cabell has the option to appeal the rulings to Commonwealth Court.

Walsh said Wednesday that he appreciates the due diligence of both the court and election board.

“I think we’ve seen the full process play out over the last few weeks, and this will finally bring closure to the matters at hand.”

