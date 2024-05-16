🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s five-citizen Election Board unanimously certified the April 23 primary election results Thursday, excluding the Republican race for state representative in the 117th House District.

Partial certification was necessary so the approval of other vote tallies was not held up due to ballots that are still subject to potential court appeal in that race.

Three votes separate Republican contenders Jamie Walsh and incumbent Michael Cabell, with Walsh in the lead.

