SCRANTON — A man from Nanticoke was indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations he threatened to kill President Joe Biden and members of the Cabinet.

Jordan Gee, 37, posted several videos on the internet shortly before President Biden’s visit to Scranton on April 16, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

In those videos, Gee made several threats to the President and others, including, “Joe Biden: I’m going to kill you and your whole cabinet,” and “If you come to my city in Scranton, Pennsylvania, I’m cutting your (expletive) head off in front of everybody; I promise,” the news release says.

Gee is jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

In an unrelated case, Gee is facing charges of retail theft and resisting arrest filed by Nanticoke police due to an incident on April 15.