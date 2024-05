Retiring Marywood President Sister Mary Persico, IHM, served as the keynote speaker. She encouraged graduates to reflect on choices presented at milestone moments in their lives, using the plot of the musical ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ to illustrate this point. Several students joined her onstage to sing the song ‘Our Time’ from the musical. Prior to her address, Sister Mary received a citation of recognition and was granted the lifetime distinction of President Emerita upon her retirement by Marywood’s Board of Trustees.

