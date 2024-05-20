🔊 Listen to this

Korean War veteran Joe Barna, 94, of Freeland has been in Denver at the Creative Arts Festival.

Korean War veteran Joe Barna of Freeland said he is always proud to stand with all of his brothers and sisters to remember all of America’s fallen heroes.

Barna, 94, of Freeland, has been in Denver, Colorado, this week for the Veterans Administration Creative Arts National Festival. There, Barna presented his 2023 Gold Medal winning entry and he has been interacting with other artists and writers.

When he returns to Pennsylvania, Barna will be the keynote speaker for the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Administration’s Memorial Day Program on Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

Barna is a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, and he has written several stories about his time in service to our country. He has won several national awards from several organizations.

Barna sent me his speech that he delivered this week in Denver.

“I lived among fellow Marines for 13 months in Korea,” Barna wrote. “Everyday, I prayed for tomorrow to come. I served with young boys who would give their lives so their buddies would live. I guess God didn’t want me yet and he gave me 71 more years of life when a Navy Corpsman saved my life. That Corpsman would die six weeks later saving more Marines. On the mountains of Korea, I learned Who We Are, What We Did, and How Much We Loved Each Other.”

Barna really has a way with words and he always speaks from his heart.

He said he’s not a Democrat, or a Republican.

“I’m an American,” he said. “An American veteran.”

Barna said he began writing years ago because he never wanted any veteran to be forgotten and to lose the honor that he or she had earned.

“I believe veterans are the only hope to make our country as great as it was when I was growing up,” Barna said. “I was born in Freeland, but grew up in Korea. It took 13 months, but with God at my side, I came home to my family again.”

That’s why Barna feels so strongly about our fallen heroes and the importance of remembering them and honoring them on Memorial Day.

“When I entered the military, I was a scared young boy, but in war you age fast,” Barna said. “I still remember the day I said goodbye to my parents — four brothers and three sisters. As I walked out the door, everyone was holding back tears. I was about to jump into a dark hole not knowing how deep it was. Little did I know that in the coming months, I would be listening to the cries of the wounded and the silence of the dead.”

Barna said there is a verse in the Bible that says, “As I walk through the valley of death, I will fear no evil. Your rod and staff will comfort me.”

Barna said, “He must have been beside me because I’m here today. There was a night in Korea when I almost met God, but somehow, one of his angels came to me and gave me almost 70 more years of life. This was Navy corpsman Jackie Kilmer, who saved my life.”

Barna said he wasn’t a special kid growing up, but he was taught love, respect, sacrifice and friendship.

“All of these things were reinforced when I was fighting with so many brave Marines in Korea,” Barna said. “I saw the horrors of war and the courage of these 20-year-old boys and I won’t ever forget what I saw and felt. Many came home with the scars of war — some scars are on the outside, but others are on the inside.”

Barna said we all have to try to understand all veterans — we must never forget what so few of these Americans did for so many who never had to wear combat boots, use a weapon or kill an enemy.

“Be patient with a veteran and try to understand what they went through,” Barna said. “I write and I speak not as a hero, but as a survivor. My words don’t come from my mouth — they come from my heart.”

Barna said we all have to help the surviving veteran dealing with the bad memories. He said this process will not go quickly and we must have hope and patience.

“We hope that veterans can overcome and get those demons out of their minds,” Barna said. “A long time ago I was included in this group of survivors. But I found the strength to become who and what I was meant to be.”

Barna said he found friendship, pride, love of a brother, respect, courage and faith while wearing a military uniform.

“I also used a weapon to kill another human being,” he said. “But for this, I had no choice. I wanted to live.”

Barna said many veterans are still running the race they began many years before. He said many have crossed over the finish line, but others have not.

“I’ve finished that race, but I will wait for those who are still running,” Barna said. “I will shake their hands as they cross over the finish line.”

Barna said he began to write about all those heroes years ago because there was one thing he never lost — it was remembering.

“I don’t intend to put my pen down,” Barna said. “I still see the faces, but may forget the names. Someday we’ll all meet again. I can’t wait to hear about all the barracks, the beaches, the mountains, rice paddies, jungles, oceans, clouds, and deserts. All of these are places where my heroes were part of.”

Barna said when he stands with the Honor Guard and fires a rifle towards the heavens, his pride grows stronger.

“God does not care if veterans are tall, short, thin or heavy,” Barna said. “He doesn’t care what color or religion they are. We will all end up in the same army in Heaven.”

On Memorial Day, Barna said he will have the honor of placing new flags over his buddies.

“I can almost hear them saying, ‘Thanks Corporal for not forgetting us. But don’t join us too soon. You have to live a little bit longer because your job on Earth isn’t finished.’”

I join Barna in saying God bless all veterans and their families.

“And to my brother Marines — Semper Fi — always faithful,” he said.

Thank every veteran you see. Shake their hand and say, “Thank you for your service.”

God bless America.

