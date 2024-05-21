🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they charged Jennifer Soto, 38, on allegations she threatened to stab a man during a domestic disturbance at Mayflower Crossings Apartments on Sunday.

Police responded to an apartment in the complex for a domestic dispute at 12:40 p.m.

A man told police they were engaged in a verbal argument when he claimed Soto retrieved a knife and threatened to stab him and a 15-year-old girl, according to a police report.

Soto was charged with endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. She was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre and released after posting $7,500 bail.