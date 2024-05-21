🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Local state legislators on Tuesday announced the allocation of Local Share Account (LSA) funds to support various community projects aimed at enhancing public safety, infrastructure, recreation and more across multiple boroughs and townships.

Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, along with Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township; Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville; Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton; Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township; Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston; and Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, issued a statement:

“These investments will significantly improve the quality of life for residents by enhancing public safety, updating critical infrastructure and promoting community development. Luzerne County remains committed to supporting local initiatives that foster a safer, healthier and more vibrant community.”

Local projects awarded funding:

Ashley Borough

$95,000 — Centennial Park improvements.

Avoca Borough

$66,139 — purchase of a vehicle for Avoca Borough Police Department.

$200,000 — renovation of Little League Club House.

Back Mountain Community Partnership

$350,000 — purchase a system for police data management and sharing.

Courtdale Borough

$60,000 — new police vehicle.

Dallas Borough

$75,000 new police vehicle.

Dennison Township

$22,103 — improvements to Red Shale Pit Road and Peat Moss Road.

Dupont Borough

$134,945 — improvements to Municipal Office Building.

Duryea Borough

$300,000 — Excelsior Hose Co. #2 Volunteer Fire Department Renovation Project (Phase II).

$50,000 — PPE purchase for Germania Volunteer Hose Co.

$134,000 — purchase of new backhoe loader.

Edwardsville Borough

$75,000 — street repaving.

Forty Fort Borough

$150,000 — purchase road maintenance equipment.

$14,561 — updates to the municipal building.

$22,020 — complete the West Side Revitalization project.

Freeland Borough

$100,000 — renovations to the Borough Building.

Hanover Area Fire District

$500,000 — aerial ladder truck.

Harveys Lake Borough

$100,000 — construction of a salt shed.

Hazle Township

$230,445 — construction of a pole building for the Hazle Township Little League.

$235,000 — purchase of a wheel loader.

Hazleton City

$302,854 — demolition of the abandoned and blighted former Matuella’s Dairy building, 625 W 6th St.

$231,243 — purchase of three vehicles with compartments for rescue equipment for the Hazleton City Fire Department.

$102,249 — renovations at the Hazleton Active Adult Center.

Hughestown Borough

$232,233 — construction of pavilion and improvement of recreational facilities.

$16,896 — purchase of vehicle for borough police equipment.

Jenkins Township

$100,000 — Spadi Park improvements.

$225,000 — WVIA Public Media parking lot update.

$98,383 — security cameras for parks.

$192,224 — new storage building for garbage trucks.

Kingston Municipality

$75,000 — renovations to the American Legion Post 395.

$200,000 — site improvements at the recreation center.

Kingston Township

$100,000 — Center Street Park improvements.

Laflin Borough

$18,873 — purchase of a trailer and backhoe.

$226,972 — storm water restoration and replacement of deteriorated and antiquated storm water pipes.

Lake Township

$75,000 — purchase road maintenance equipment.

Lower South Valley Council of Governments

$100,000 — purchase maintenance equipment.

Luzerne Borough

$100,000 — purchase road maintenance equipment.

Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority

$257,133 — construction of a new dining lodge at Camp Kresge.

Nanticoke City

$37,190 — feasibility study on the Nanticoke Firehouse project.

Newport Township

$125,000 — establish a new community park and playground.

Penn Lake Park Borough

$100,000 — rehabilitation of the Penn Lake Dam.

Pittston City

$66,511 — wayfinding improvements.

$200,000 — Facade Improvement Grant Program.

$269,612 — Tomato Festival site improvements.

Plains Township

$71,175 — SimMan 3G training mannequins for Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Plymouth Borough

$100,000 — a streetscape plan.

Plymouth Public Library

$150,000 — building upgrades.

Rice Township

$175,000 — upgrades to Rice Elementary School.

Sugar Notch Borough

$95,119 — construction of two storage buildings.

Swoyersville Borough

$100,000 — purchase and install emergency generators.

West Pittston Borough

$400,000 — engineering costs for Flood Control Levee Project.

West Wyoming Borough

$60,000 — purchase road maintenance equipment.

White Haven Borough

$100,000 — further improvements at its multi-purpose library and heritage visitors

Wilkes-Barre City

$300,000 — Irem Temple Restoration Project renovations.

$150,000 — exterior renovations to Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

$150,000 — Luzerne County Historical Society’s Bishop Memorial Library roof replacement.

$400,000 — Mill Creek Brookside levee system rehabilitation.

$131,000 — new restroom in Osterhout Free Library Children’s Wing.

$320,195 — roof replacement at Sherman Street Properties Business Center.

$250,000 — Bloxton Hotel Project renovations on Public Square.

$155,701 — emergency response equipment upgrades at Wilkes University.

$200,000 — Wyoming Valley Art League building renovations at Circle Centre for the Arts.

Wright Township

$250,000 — purchase maintenance equipment.

Yatesville Borough

$87,426 — purchase and outfitting of a municipal vehicle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.