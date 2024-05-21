Students take the stage at Hanover Area’s Memorial Elementary

Participants in the annual Memorial Elementary Talent Show take their well-deserved bows after the show.

‘You’re just too good to be true. Can’t take my eyes off of you,’ Adrian Jacquet sang, earning an honorable mention.

Sixth grader Dylan Kohn demonstrated his skills on the piano.

A group of fifth grade girls dressed alike and showed off synchronized moves during their dance number.

Third place went to fifth-grader Thomas Readler for his piano number.

Singer Tara Barancho won the prize for second place.

“I can buy myself flowers. Write my name in the sand. Talk to myself for hours, yeah. Say things you don’t understand …”

Wait, is Miley Cyrus in the house?

“You’re just too good to be true. Can’t take my eyes off of you …”

Could that be Frankie Valli?

“I’d catch a grenade for ya … throw my hand on a blade for ya … I’d jump in front of a train for ya …”

That wouldn’t be Bruno Mars, would it?

While Miley Cyrus, Frankie Valli and Bruno Mars weren’t on hand for Tuesday morning’s talent show at Memorial Elementary School in Hanover Township, young singers from the fifth and sixth grade treated an audience of fellow students and family members to the music those singers made famous.

And maybe fifth grader Eva Cunningham summed up the whole show when she sang these words from a Cyndi Lauper song: “So don’t be afraid to let them show. Your true colors, true colors are beautiful. Like a rainbow.”

“It takes a lot of courage for our children to, number one, audition,” Principal Christa Koter-Langdon said, praising the slate of performers, who presented 16 acts in roughly one hour.

Along with several singers, the show featured dancers and piano players. The winners, as determined by votes from a panel of eight judges, included:

First place: Raegan Jayne Paisley, who performed an energetic dance routine.

Second place: Tara Barancho, who sang “A Million Dreams” from the movie “The Greatest Showman.”

Third place: Thomas Readler, who played the piano.

Honorable mentions: Singer Francesca Prato and singer Adrian Jacquet.

Judges included Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Teen Arianna Spurlin, Lynn Vitale from the Hanover Area School District; Melissa Steininger from WNEP; Mike Susko, Taylor Whartnaby and Jake Swarwar from FOX56; Christopher Bohinski from PA Live and Mary Therese Biebel from the Times Leader.