WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre who admitted to using an instant messenger app to download and share child sexual abuse materials pled guilty to related offenses in Luzerne County Court on Tuesday.

Paul J. Johnson, 48, of Chilwick Street, pled guilty to child pornography and dissemination of photo or film of children engaged in sex acts before Judge David W. Lupas.

Luzerne County detectives, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested Johnson in December 2022, after investigating a Cyber tip linked to his cellular phone.

Court records say Johnson admitted he became curious about child sexual abuse materials after signing up for a messenger app to meet women.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15.