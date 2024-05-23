Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — CASA of Luzerne County held its seventh annual NEPA Sings competition Wednesday night at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, where performers from a dozen area high schools and performing arts programs competed for a number of cash prizes.
The sold-out show highlighted local talent in addition to raising funds for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a nonprofit organization that provides qualified and compassionate volunteer advocates to abused and neglected children in the dependency court system in Luzerne County.
Contestants included: Apalonia Passetti of Wyoming Valley West High School, Paige Bittman of Pittston Area High School, Emmie Kindler of Holy Redeemer High School, Benjamin Gruden of Ovation Playhouse Theatre, Gabbie Howe of Hazleton Area, Matthew Preiman of Rising Stars Performing Arts Academy, Amanda Donalyn of Lake Lehman High School, David Getz of Wyoming Seminary, Tate Elliot of KISS Theatre Company, Evan Olivares of Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, Creed Gorham of Hanover Area, and Olivia Robatin of Wilkes-Barre Area CAPAA.
The competition was judged by Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks, PA Live co-host Chris Bohinski, singer Michelle Reilly, and Froggy 101’s Ken ‘Doc’ Medek. Dave Kuharchik once again returned as emcee and also received an award, along with Trooper Carl Puskar, for their support of CASA over the years.
14-year-old Apalonia Passetti of Wyoming Valley West High School took home the grand prize of $1,000 for her heartfelt and powerful rendition of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ from Les Miserables the musical.
Hazleton Area student Gabbie Howe, who competed in the competition last year, received second place and a cash prize of $500 for her performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
The “fan favorite” prize of $250, which was decided by audience member votes, went to senior high school student Olivia Robatin, representing Wilkes-Barre Area CAPAA, for her rendition of Pentatonix’s version of “Hallelujah.”
Through engagement on social media, Ovation Playhouse won the Standing Ovation cash prize of $500, sponsored by PNC Bank.