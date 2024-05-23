🔊 Listen to this

Bill Jones, president of United Way of Wyoming Valley, speaks during the Day of Caring breakfast on Thursday.

From left: Tux; Bill Jones, president of United Way of Wyoming Valley; Geraldine Ulichney, Rose Brader Award winner; and Don Brominski.

McCarthy Tire was presented with the Corporate Award during United Way’s Day of Caring breakfast on Thursday. From left: Tux; Bill Jones, president of United Way of Wyoming Valley; Tim Lambert of McCarthy Tire; and Don Brominski, United Way of Wyoming Valley board chair.

Fidelity Bank’s Michelle McMaster tapes off the floor of the basement of the Gathering Community Space in volunteering during the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s 31st Annual Day of Caring on Thursday.

Donna Kane of Fidelity Bank painted third floor window casings at the Gathering Community Space on Thursday for the Annual Day of Caring by the United Way.

Mark Riccetti Jr., Luzerne County Historical Society director of operations, helps prepare the Dennison House, Wyoming, for it’s summer tourist season, volunteering his time on Annual Day of Caring by the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

For Annual Day of Caring, Anita Frank, right, Gathering Community Space board secretary, gives a group from Fidelity Bank a tour of the facility before they get busy painting the basement and third floor on Thursday.

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones, president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, said when he woke up Thursday morning to the sound of thunder, he immediately looked at the weather radar on his phone and thought of the 750 volunteers scheduled to participate in the organization’s 31st Annual Day of Caring.

Jones said his radar app showed that the rain would eventually stop mid-morning.

A couple of hours later at the event’s kick-off breakfast at the Woodlands Inn, Jones told the crowd of volunteers that they may get a little wet or a little muddy, but they shouldn’t let a few drops of water dampen their spirits or their efforts.

“In fact, as donors and volunteers, by helping the United Way today and throughout the year, you are helping to protect area children and others in need from the rain and storms they face every day,” Jones said.

Jones added that only 5 of the 59 scheduled projects were postponed or canceled because of the weather.

And by 10 a.m., the rain had stopped and just over 700 volunteers from 75 local businesses, donning their bright “LIVE UNITED” T-shirts, were in full force planting flowers, cleaning grounds, painting, spreading mulch, building and repairing things, engaging children and so much more.

According to data provided by Independent Sector, a national coalition of non-profit organizations, Jones said it is estimated that the value of the donated time for this year’s Day of Caring was nearly $100,000.

At the kick-off breakfast, several companies, individuals, and high school students were recognized for their support of the United Way, the community and their schools.

• The Rose Brader Award was presented to Geraldine Ulichney, a retired teacher and long-time volunteer at McGlynn Learn Center.

• The Sarah and Anthony Kane Award was presented to Patricia Backo-Temple, a passionate and long-time teacher at West Side CTC.

• Corporate Awards were presented to Navient and McCarthy Tire for their extensive and on-going support of the United Way.

• More than a dozen individuals who have participated in more than 10 Day of Caring events were honored. One attendee, Dave Grossi, Store Manager at Wegmans, was recognized for participating in 30 Day of Caring events.

Yvette Magistro, vice president of resource development at the United Way, introduced the United Way’s Vision of the Valley nominees. Emerging student leaders were nominated by their schools during Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Diversity Month.

These high achieving students included:

• Keimya Brown, Wyoming Area.

• Elissa DeLeon Gil, Malazia Benjamin and Mariely Sosa, Wilkes-Barre.

• Evelyn Saltz, Wyoming Valley West.

• Haily Yakus, Dallas.

• Ruby Sorber, Lake-Lehman.

• Isabella Granteed, Holy Redeemer.

• Kayla Nash, Hanover Area.

• Hannah Brennal, Northwest.

“Despite a shaky start, it was a wonderful day,” Jones said. “As evident at the breakfast and throughout the day, the caring nature of our community was on full display today.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.