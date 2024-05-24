🔊 Listen to this

Unionized LPNs and technical employees at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital voted Thursday to schedule a five-day unfair labor practice strike at GWV, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, and Pittstown Healthplex from Monday, June 10, at 7 a.m. until Saturday, June 15, at 7 a.m.

The 340 LPNs and radiology, procedural, therapy, and respiratory employees – who have been in negotiations with Geisinger since voting to join SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania last summer – voted to reject Geisinger’s most recent proposals, claiming unfair labor practices and accusing the health system of a failure to adequately invest in retaining essential frontline staff in a moment of widespread staffing shortages and reports of significant patient wait times.

“Geisinger said they want to buy up other health systems with Kaiser from California,” said Jacqueline Shimonis, a Licensed Practical Nurse. “We need them to focus on the needs of this community first. Wilkes-Barre can’t wait for quality care.”

Union employees said the best way to ensure high-quality and timely care for Geisinger patients is to invest in a highly skilled and experienced workforce.

“Our goal is to provide our patients with the best care possible when they need it most,” said Barbara Cann, Certified Surgical Technologist. “We don’t want to strike, and we’re going to try hard to reach an agreement with Geisinger before that happens. But we’re prepared to do what’s necessary to stand up for our patients and our professional standards.”

The parties are expected to resume negotiations next week.