Cruzin’ the Square will return to Public Square Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, parking meters on Public Square will be bagged and parking will be prohibited from 4 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday.

All vehicles are welcome — classics, antiques, exotics, muscle cars, sports cars, trucks and everything in between!

Car show vehicles will be parked around the square diagonally and between the planter beds. There will be no vehicles allowed on the grass, in the center portion of the Square or in front of and on the stage area.

The car show will continue on from 6 to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of each month through October on June 28, July 26, August 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25.

For information, email special events coordinator Mike Slusser at [email protected] and visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/5btmfblu1.