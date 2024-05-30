🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Hazleton charged with shooting at three people and injuring one person was sentenced to state prison Thursday.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Luis Enrique Javier-Mosquea, 21, of Webster Avenue, to two-to-four years in prison followed by three years probation on charges of aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license. Javier-Mosquea pled guilty to the charges March 8.

Hazleton City police in court records alleged Javier-Mosquea fired multiple shots at three people near Citizens Bank on Broad Street on July 23, 2022. One of the shots struck Brilli Leger-Acosta in the shoulder, court records say.

Court records say Javier-Mosquea had an ongoing dispute with Leger-Acosta and the two other men who he claimed walked past his residence earlier on July 23, 2022.

Javier-Mosquea told police, court records say, his mother went to the bank and heard an argument with the three men while he was on the phone with his mother.

Javier-Mosquea got a ride to the bank and fired multiple shots at Leger-Acosta and the two other men.

Vough gave Javier-Mosquea credit for 665 days time served at the county correctional facility.