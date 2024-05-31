🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — On behalf of Keystone Mission, Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown on Friday announced the upcoming opening of the organization’s overnight shelter, at its Wilkes-Barre Innovation Center for Homeless and Poverty.

The center is located at 90 East Union St., and the opening ceremony is scheduled for Monday, June 17, at 4:30 p.m.

Mayor Brown said funding for the shelter for the current year is made possible through a $109,500 grant from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds, spearheaded by the mayor and unanimously approved by Wilkes-Barre City Council in April.

The overnight shelter’s hours of operation will be from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day. Mayor Brown said the overnight shelter will dissolve the Code Blue shelter that operated during the winter months, from October to March. He said the shelter will be able to provide overnight services for approximately 50 individuals at a time.

In addition to providing a physical shelter for homeless individuals, Keystone Mission’s Innovation Center helps its guests in obtaining identifying documentation, housing application assistance, educational programs in addition to free haircuts, meals, laundry services, clothing, showers and more.

Keystone Mission’s mission statement is: “To be a catalyst for the community, to provide help and hope to the homeless, hungry, and hurting people in Northeast PA.”

For more information about Keystone Mission, visit — www.KeystoneMission.org.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.