WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility charged with using his half brother’s identity to get released pled guilty to an escape charge Friday.

Billy Partington, 30, was charged with escape on allegations he pretended to be his incarcerated half-brother, Drake Partington, 22, when released on $75,000 bail on Jan. 26, according to court records.

Drake Partington was jailed on domestic assault allegations in Hanover Township on Jan. 24. When bail was posted for Drake Partington, the booking and records unit called for “Partington,” as Billy Partington was escorted from his cell to be released.

Billy Partington was accused of never correcting prison staff during the release process and signed a discharge document that contained a picture and physical description of Drake Partington, according to reports.

Billy Partington pled guilty to the escape charge before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.