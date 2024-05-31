🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The partnership between Clubhouse 315 and Suraci’s was made official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon. The joint venture is housed within the former Sunshine Market Complex on Route 315.

Clubhouse 315, headed by Lorenzo Medico, will allow guests to enjoy a simulation golf experience, and was touted in a press release as “the future of golf in Northeast Pennsylvania.” Suraci’s is led by Danny Matechak and are joining with Clubhouse 315 to form an “exciting blend of cutting-edge golf technology and amazing food.”

Medico did the honors of cutting the ribbon at Friday’s grand opening, surrounded by friends and supporters of this new business venture. An experienced golfer in his own right, Medico also demonstrated how the simulation golf experience will work for guests at the Plains Twp. location.