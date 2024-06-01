Dallas High School’s Class of 2o24 graduated in a Friday night ceremony at Mountaineer Stadium. Student Government President Noor Almeky delivered the welcome address, and further remarks came from Superintendent Dr. Thomas A. Duffy.
Following a performance of “93 Million Miles” by the Dallas High School choir, Anna A. Dorofeeva, valedictorian, and Artem Christopher Smagin, salutatorian, addressed their classmates, teachers and guests. After the diplomas were awarded, a farewell was delivered by 2024 Class President Daniel James Sabulski.