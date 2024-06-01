🔊 Listen to this

Student Government President Noor Almeky delivered the welcome address at Dallas High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday night.

Artem Christopher Smagin, the salutatorian of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024, addressed his classmates during Friday night’s ceremony.

Anna A. Dorofeeva, the valedictorian of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024, walks off the stage after receiving her diploma at Friday night’s graduation ceremony.

Daniel James Sabulski, the president of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024, delivered the farewell address to his classmates at the conclusion of Friday night’s ceremony.

