🔊 Listen to this

Megan Fox of Freedom Through Yoga LLC, center, leads a yoga session on the square to help people stretch and prepare for the walk.

The Rev. Marcelle Dotson of Field of Grace Center of Mission and Outreach, Wilkes-Barre, offers a prayer at the beginning of the fundraiser.

Jessica Weitze, life skills coach, holds a handmade sign that reads, ‘she believed she could so she did’ to encourage participants at the start of the walk.

WILKES-BARRE — Place Saturday afternoon on Public Square. Ruth’s Place is Luzerne County’s only 24/7 emergency shelter dedicated to serving women experiencing homelessness in the community. During the Walk for Hope, each person “walks in the shoes” of people experiencing homelessness in the community to learn about their struggles and empathize with the challenges they face when seeking help and regaining housing, independence and hope.