WILKES-BARRE — A 15-year-old boy is expected to be petition in Luzerne County Juvenile Court on felony charges he stabbed another boy in the face Saturday night, according to Wilkes-Barre City police.

Police responded to the 200 block of George Avenue for a reported stabbing at about 9:17 p.m., finding that a 14-year-old boy sustained a slash wound to his face.

Police learned a physical altercation occurred between the victim and a 15-year-old boy at a party. During the fight, the older teenager produced a knife and slashed the younger teenager, police stated.

The elder teenager was apprehended and taken to city police headquarters, and later released to the custody of his parents.

Police said aggravated assault charges will be filed against the 15-year-old boy in juvenile court.