PLAINS TWP. — A counterfeit $50 bill was recently discovered at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming Pocono reported.

A woman from Avoca was gambling at a slot machine when she attempted to place a $50 bill into the machine on May 25.

The slot machine refused to accept the bill, state police reported.

When the woman took the $50 bill to a cash cage to exchange, she was informed the bill was labeled “For Motion Picture” and not real.