HANOVER TWP. — Township police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force captured a juvenile in the Marion Terrace Apartment Complex on a manslaughter arrest warrant in New Jersey.

Police stated the boy was captured in the 500 block of Mark Drive Wednesday morning and turned over to authorities in Newark, N.J.

The boy, whose name and age were not released, was wanted on charges of aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault by the Essex County, N.J., Sheriff’s Office.