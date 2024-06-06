Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Greater Nanticoke Area High School held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday night.
Student speakers included members of the Class of 2024: Shelby Shepanski, class treasurer; Lauren Youngblood, class secretary; Niko Butczynski, National Honor Society president; Ryan Kenney, class president; MacKenzie Stratton, salutatorian; Mackenzie Hall, valedictorian; and Richard Weihbrecht, class vice president.
School Principal Amy Lee Scibek and Superintendent Dr. Ronald Grevera also offered remarks to the graduates and their guests.