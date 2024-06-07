🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE – Pittston Area School District conducted the 58th commencement ceremony Thursday evening at Charley Trippi Stadium, just after the area was hit with a torrential downpour.

After the brief weather delay, 256 seniors heard speeches from Ciaran Bilbow, senior class president; Kevin Booth, superintendent of the school district; Abigail Chernouskas, Class of 2024 valedictorian; and Dr. Frank Serino, school board president.

Olivianna Vanesko, accompanied by senior classmate Wyatt Kazlaski on guitar, sang the class the class song “Where’d All the Time Go.” Vanesko also recited the class poem, “Aging.”