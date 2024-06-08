By Sam Zavada [email protected]

Members of the Lake-Lehman Class of 2024 toss their caps into the air at the end of their graduation ceremony on Friday night. Sam Zavada | Times Leader

Members of the Lake-Lehman Class of 2024 toss their caps into the air at the end of their graduation ceremony on Friday night.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader

Lake-Lehman senior class president Lucy Honeywell speaks to her fellow graduates during Friday night’s ceremony.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader
Lake-Lehman valedictorian Brianna London speaks to her classmates during Friday night’s graduation ceremony.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader
Lake-Lehman Superintendent James E. McGovern offers remarks during Friday night’s graduation ceremony.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader
Lake-Lehman salutatorian and Student Council President Hailey Corey speaks to guests and graduates during Friday night’s graduation ceremony.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader

Lake-Lehman’s Class of 2024 graduated on Friday night at Edward H. Edwards Stadium.

Student speakers included Lucy Honeywell, senior class president; Hailey Corey, salutatorian and student council president; and Brianna London, valedictorian. Interim Principal Michael Kostrobala and Superintendent James E. McGovern also offered remarks during the ceremony.