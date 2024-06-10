Hector Martinez and Cruz Maria Perez-Mesa, Courtesy of the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office

Two people are wanted on allegations they scammed multiple people seeking immigration assistance, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Hector Martinez-Echavarria, also known as Daniel Martinez, presented himself as an immigration attorney to several members of the Wilkes-Barre community as he as paid for serves in help in acquiring legal working papers, family petitions and other miscellaneous services, Sanguedolce stated.

Sanguedolce said victims who paid Martinez-Echavarria never received the help that was promised.

Cruz Maria Perez-Mesa allegedly appeared with Martinez-Echavarria multiple times and assisted in presenting his authenticity as a lawyer, Sanguedolce stated.

County detectives suspect Martinez-Echavarria scammed people from September 2023 through April 2024. At least 11 individuals reported being scammed, Sanguedolce stated.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Martinez-Echavarria and Perez-Mesa is asked to call county Detective Neil Murphy at 570-825-1674.