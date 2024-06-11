🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A New York City man was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he burglarized a woman’s apartment in retaliation for being asked to support their son.

Isaiah Antonio Ramirez, 28, wore a ski mask when he kicked open a locked door to the apartment on West Broad Street on April 13, according to court records.

When Ramirez kicked the door, the door struck a stroller that held his 2-year-old son, court records say.

The mother of the boy told police after Ramirez entered her apartment, he allegedly yelled, “the (expletive) you mean you taking my kid.”

Ramirez fled the apartment with the woman’s cellular phone valued at $800, police reported.

The woman believed Ramirez forced his way inside her apartment in retaliation for asking him for money to support their son, court records say.

Ramirez was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on charges of burglary, child endangerment, criminal trespass, simple assault, criminal mischief, theft and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.