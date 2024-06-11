🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An investigation is underway following an incident on June 7 when police say a 12-year-old assaulted another child.

According to a post on the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Facebook page, officers were called around 12:20 p.m. to a residence on Coal Street for a report of an assault.

The parent of the victim told police that her 11-year-old daughter was assaulted on the way home from school.

The victim reported that she did not know the name of the child who assaulted her, but that she was a 12-year-old girl who attended the same school, the post read.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.