The region’s three Penn State branch campuses will soon be under the leadership of a single chancellor, according to a news release from the university.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre, Penn State Hazleton and Penn State Scranton will be led by current Penn State Hazleton Chancellor Elizabeth Wright. Penn State Wilkes-Barre Chancellor Lynda Goldstein will remain in her position through the end of her contract in 2025. She will work with Wright and the director of academic affairs at Scranton to facilitate the transition in this region.

The combining of the leadership positions at the three Northeastern Pennsylvania schools comes as the university is struggling with declining enrollment numbers across its branch campuses.

Leadership positions at campuses in the western, southeastern and southwestern parts of the state will also be combined.

“Over time we will refine the campus leadership structure as needs evolve to support a streamlined and responsive educational experience for students across our campuses,” said Margo DelliCarpini, vice president for commonwealth campuses and executive chancellor, in a news release. “It’s important to note that our campuses will maintain their individual identities. Each one has strengths, and our goal is to build on those and scale them across the commonwealth.”

Across Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses, enrollments have declined in aggregate by about 24% over the last 10 years, with all but two campuses experiencing losses of between 16% and 50% over that same period.

“As the population of college-aged adults continues to decline, colleges and universities across the country are bracing for enrollment challenges to continue,” the release states. “Penn State’s thoughtful approach to these challenges is to avoid more draconian measures seen at other institutions across the country. “

The move also comes with a reduction in staff at the branch campuses. According to the release, 383 employees, or about 21% of those who were eligible across the commonwealth, opted for voluntary separation incentive payments, resulting in an overall 10% reduction in personnel.