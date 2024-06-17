🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A mother pled guilty to endangering her daughter who was found with bruises by a school nurse at the child’s school.

Tatiana A. Brown, 32, of North Empire Court, Sherman Hills apartments, pled guilty to endangering the welfare of children before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault and simple assault against Brown.

Brown was scheduled for trial this week on all the charges.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Brown after staff at the girl’s school noticed bruises on the child’s legs.

Luzerne County Children and Youth Services took protective custody of the girl, then 5, who was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, according to court records, the girl claimed Brown struck her with phone cord wires and a belt.

Brown remains free on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Lupas scheduled Brown to be sentenced Aug. 6.