The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), helped to unveil Gaudenzia Inc.’s Driving Recovery for PA — the state’s first mobile licensed narcotic treatment program.

Gaudenzia, Inc., one of the country’s largest nonprofit treatment providers for people with substance use disorder (SUD) and co-occurring conditions, Alvernia University, and state lawmakers were on hand for the official unveiling of this mobile initiative, which will bring evidence-based treatment and services to individuals struggling with SUD and co-occurring conditions to help save lives in Pennsylvania communities.

Driving Recovery for PA aims to provide treatment to over 400 adults with an opioid use disorder (OUD) and 200 family members over the first five years in service. The mobile unit’s opioid treatment program (OTP), which provides medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for people diagnosed with an OUD, is licensed through DDAP and certified through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). In addition, Driving Recovery for PA’s OTP is registered at the federal level by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“Meeting people where they are, both physically and mentally — that’s exactly what Driving Recovery for PA is doing for those battling the disease of addiction,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “With substance use at epidemic levels affecting hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians, it is imperative that we continue to make treatment accessible, affordable, equitable, and attainable. Driving Recovery for PA is a prime example of us removing the barrier of transportation in more rural settings and bringing care into local neighborhoods.”

Made possible through a SAMHSA grant, the 37-foot mobile RV treatment center offers medication-assisted treatment (MAT), assessments, certified recovery support, counseling, harm reduction services and connection to support services for medically under-served communities in six Pennsylvania counties including Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, and Union.

Gaudenzia operates over 50 facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. The agency serves more than 15,000 individuals annually and operates over 100 programs providing a full continuum of care. Since 1968, Gaudenzia has provided specialized services and programs for all demographics, including pregnant and parenting mothers, adolescents, people with substance use and co-occurring disorders, and more.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, an average of 14 Pennsylvanians die every day from an overdose while Opendata PA estimated 299,000 Pennsylvanians struggled with a drug use disorder in 2020.

The mobile unit will travel to different partnering locations including university campuses, churches, county offices and more throughout the coverage area.

DCNR celebrates the Allegheny River as 2024 River of the Year

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Deputy Secretary Cindy Claire Jantz this week honored the Allegheny River as Pennsylvania’s 2024 River of the Year during the celebration for the river at Allegheny RiverTrail Park Saturday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a resolution acknowledging June as Rivers Month as a part of the River of the Year celebration, and has committed his administration to protecting clean water in Pennsylvania through multiple budget initiatives.

“The Allegheny River is an important part of Pennsylvania’s natural history and beauty, so it is great to celebrate all that the river offers and its impact on the Commonwealth at the River of the Year Sojourn,” Jantz said. “Congratulations to Three Rivers Waterkeeper and the community of supporters who uplifted this special river.”

The historic Allegheny River starts as a stream in Potter County, meandering through a field of wildflowers before crossing briefly through New York and then through six counties in Western Pennsylvania. The 325-mile river ends in Pittsburgh where it meets the Monongahela River and flows into the Ohio River, providing drinking water to more than one million people and acting as an ecologically and economically precious water trail.

The fertile valleys and abundant biodiversity have led many communities to call this place home, including the O-non-dowa-gah (Seneca Nation) who call the Allegheny Ohi:yo’ (beautiful river), the Lenni Lenape (Delaware Nation) who named it welhik-heny (most beautiful stream), and French settlers who referred to it as La Belle Riviere.

A series of locks and dams were constructed in the early 20th century to make the Allegheny River navigable for barges to transport goods, and now swimming, boating, and fishing are profoundly enjoyed by residents and visitors. The river includes the Allegheny Islands Wilderness, a seven-island, 372-acre preserve that boasts old-growth hardwoods and prolific bird populations.

The US Forest Service has documented over 50 mammals, 200 birds, 25 amphibians, 20 reptiles, 80 fishes, and 25 freshwater mussels in and around the Allegheny, including the threatened Salamander Mussel (Simpsonaias ambigua), who help improve the water quality by filtering out sediment and pollutants. Whether you are bird watching, island camping, or traveling through the locks, you are sure to find that the Allegheny River is rich with life, history, and beauty.

Three Rivers Waterkeeper nominated the Allegheny River, and received a $10,000 Leadership Grant to help fund a slate of year-long 2024 River of the Year activities. DCNR and POWR worked with Three Rivers Waterkeeper to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the Allegheny River as the 2024 Pennsylvania River of the Year. The poster was distributed during Saturday’s sojourn.

Pa. Game Commission: New hunting license year coming

Hunting and furtaker licenses for the 2023-24 license year will expire June 30, and hunters will need new licenses for the 2024-25 license year to begin July 1.

New licenses go on sale Monday, June 24, and hunters no longer need to purchase a general license before getting an antlerless deer license — they can be purchased at the same time, anywhere licenses are sold.

This year, when licenses go on sale at 8 a.m. on June 24, antlerless deer licenses will be available for only three Wildlife Management Units where demand is highest — WMUs 1B, 2G and 3A. Licenses in these WMUs will be sold on a first come, first serve basis until the allotted number of licenses sells out, and only Pennsylvania residents may purchase antlerless licenses initially.

On Thursday, June 27, at 8 a.m., antlerless licenses for the remaining 19 WMUs will go on sale to residents. Those seeking licenses in any of these WMUs won’t need to wait in line for them — they’re guaranteed to get one, as long as they buy before 7 a.m. on Monday, July 8 — when the resident-only portion of the first round of antlerless license sales ends.

Once the nonresident portion of the first round begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 8, all remaining antlerless licenses will be sold on a first come, first serve basis until the allocated number of licenses is exhausted.

A hunter, whether resident or nonresident, can obtain only one antlerless license in the first round, whether it’s before, during or after the guaranteed period.

The second round of sales begins on Monday, July 22 at 8 a.m.

The third round begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12. Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits also go on sale when the third round begins.

During the fourth round, which begins Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 a.m., a hunter may purchase more than one license for any WMU where licenses are available. No hunter may possess more than their personal limit of six antlerless licenses at a time.

Renewing senior tags

While Pennsylvania residents age 65 or older may purchase a lifetime hunting or furtaker license, or a lifetime combination license that includes hunting, furtaking and other privileges, lifetime license holders still must obtain new antlered deer and turkey harvest tags each license year, as well as new antlerless deer licenses, bear licenses, elk license applications and more.

AG DeFoor named Honorary Chairof Young Professionals of Color Juneteenth HBG celebrations

Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor this week kicked off the Young Professionals of Color- Greater Harrisburg’s Juneteenth celebrations as the Honorary Chair at a joint press conference with local leaders to recognize the importance of the holiday and reflect on the nation’s history.

“It’s a privilege to be the Honorary Chair for this year’s Juneteenth Jubilee celebration,” AG DeFoor said. “As the first person of color elected to a statewide office in Pennsylvania, it’s important that I recognize and commemorate those who came before me and fought for the freedoms we have today. Juneteenth highlights culture, community, and economic advancement, and I am so excited to be part of the celebrations this year.”

DeFoor was selected as the Honorary Juneteenth HBG Chair by the Young Professionals of Color- Greater Harrisburg core team. This year, YPOC-HBG is celebrating Juneteenth through a week of events. Auditor General DeFoor will attend the following:

• Monday, June 17: Young Professionals of Color- Greater Harrisburg and PA Legislative Black Caucus’ Juneteenth press conference; 10 a.m., Capitol Rotunda

• Tuesday, June 18: Young Professionals of Color- Greater Harrisburg Juneteenth Summit and VIP Reception; 10 a.m. Summit start, UPMC Medical Arts & Sciences Building; 6 p.m. VIP Reception, Forum Building

• Wednesday, June 19: Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration; 12-5 p.m., City Island

• Friday, June 21: SOMA Block Party; 5 p.m., South Third Street between Market and Chestnut streets.

The Young Professionals of Color- Greater Harrisburg have been coordinating Juneteenth HBG celebrations for the last several years and have experienced tremendous growth and community response. Last year, they had more than 3,000 residents at 10-15 events.

