Wilkes President Dr. Greg Cant welcomes the SHINE Program students and their teachers in the Jean and Paul Adams Commons on the second floor Henry Student Center for a day-long ‘College Student for a Day’ program.

Katie Lykon, Director of the SHINE program, talks to students from first grade through eighth grade enrolled in the SHINE after-school program who were at Wilkes University on Tuesday for the day-long ‘College Student for a Day’ program.

WILKES-BARRE — Students from first grade through eighth grade enrolled in the SHINE after-school program on Tuesday were given the chance to be a “College Student for a Day” at Wilkes University.

And to make the visit official, Wilkes President Dr. Greg Cant welcomed the students and their teachers in the Jean and Paul Adams Commons on the second floor Henry Student Center for the day-long program.

“Welcome to college,” Cant said. “At your schools you have teachers, here we have professors. Where I come from, we had headmasters, but I never met Harry Potter.”

The children laughed, instantly becoming comfortable for their visit to a university.

When Cant opened the discussion for questions, one student blew everyone away.

“I want to come here and work on a cure for cancer,” the student said. “I want to do research.”

Students participated in STEM-related activities with a focus on career pathways. Faculty and staff members from Wilkes conducted sessions in nursing, engineering, communications, pharmacy, math, physics and art.

Topics included: Nurse for the Day; TV Studio and Anchor; Stable Structures; How to Make a Capsule; Water Filtration; What is a set?; All About Train Wheels; Fused Bead Art; Wonders of Physics; and TV Technology.

Students visited the Stark Learning Center, the Cohen Science Center and the Sordoni Art Gallery.

“It is a goal for students enrolled in the program to increase their academic skills, encourage interest in STEM based careers, improve attendance and decrease negative behaviors,” said Katie Lykon, Director of the SHINE program. “It’s a goal for the student’s family to create a family educational plan, attend parent programs and family nights, volunteer in activities, participate in reading and computer literacy programs, college planning, workforce training, or career awareness courses.”

SHINE is a nationally recognized program working to create a seamless pathway from pre-school to high school, promoting school readiness and linking schools and homes in education to build a strong academic and social foundation.

SHINE of Luzerne County at Wilkes University is a STEM-based after-school program that serves students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grades in the Hanover Area, Hazleton Area, Greater Nanticoke Area, Pittston Area, Wilkes Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West school districts.

The program runs from mid-September to May, Monday-Thursday, for approximately three hours per night. Students are provided with 25 minutes of homework assistance, a hot meal, and they participate in 1.5-2 hours of a STEM based project.

Depending on the center’s location, students have the option of being transported to a bus stop near their home or can be picked up by an authorized adult at the center.

Each center is staffed with a minimum of three PA certified teachers and two teaching assistants. Students are referred into the program by their teachers and/or guidance counselors.

Shine Program Goals

• To assist youth in meeting state standards for core academic subjects by providing students with academic enrichment opportunities before school, after school and during holidays or summer recess.

• To offer participants a broad array of other services and programs, such as art, music, recreation activities, character education, career and technical training, drug and violence prevention programming and technology education.

• To provide educational services for families of participating students, such as literacy instruction, computer training and/or cultural enrichment.

• To ensure that both youth and their families have decision-making roles in the creation, operation and evaluation of every 21st CCLC in Pennsylvania.

• To mobilize school, community and private sector social and health services support and resources in order to remove barriers that impede students’ learning.

Ideal Candidates

SHINE may be a beneficial program for students who are struggling with their academics, need additional support in STEAM subjects, and show a genuine interest in STEAM, regardless of economic background.

