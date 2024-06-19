Police response to shooting on Kado Street, Wilkes-Barre, was featured on the Reelz Network TV show, “On Patrol: Live”

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man accused of shooting three men because a woman was at their residence was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Rasheed Divine Canada, 23, of Ralph Street, to four years, six months to nine years in prison on three felony counts of aggravated assault. Canada pled guilty to the charges prior to being sentenced.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of illegally possessing a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence and two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault against Canada.

Canada was scheduled for trial this week on all the charges before the plea agreement was reached.

Wilkes-Barre police detectives in court records say Canada shot Brandon Redmond, Joseph Redmond and Gage Redmond at 73 Kado St., on March 10, 2023.

The police response to the shooting was featured on the Reelz Network TV show, “On Patrol: Live.”

After Canada was identified as the gunman, police issued a public warning that he was considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to the criminal complaint:

Kaya Sajous was at the residence visiting her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Redmond, while her sister, Kayla Sajous and Canada took an Uber to pick up Kaya Sajous.

When the Uber arrived, Canada and Kayla Sojous walked to the rear yard where Kayla Sojous asked to use the bathroom but was denied.

A verbal argument ensued between Canada, Brandon Redmond and Joseph Redmond that took place on the back porch. During the argument, Canada was pushed and seconds later, Canada brandished a firearm and fired at least eight shots striking Brandon Redmond, Joseph Redmond and Gage Redmond, the complaint says.

Canada and Kayla Sajous ran to the Uber vehicle where Kaya had already entered and drove to Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Police in the complaint say Canada aimed the handgun at the Uber driver telling him to speed away from Kado Street including offering a tip telling the Uber driver to keep his mouth shut.

Canada, originally from New Jersey, is known to Wilkes-Barre police due to prior arrests.

According to court records:

May 31, 2020: Canada was charged with stealing a vehicle by threat of a firearm from the Turkey Hill store on North Pennsylvania Avenue. Sentenced to 15 months probation on a charge of receiving stolen property.

May 7, 2020: Police spotted a stolen vehicle occupied by Canada and two other men in the area of Amber Lane and North Sherman Street. After a pursuit ended near South River and West Northampton streets, Canada jumped into the Susquehanna River in a failed attempt to escape custody. Sentenced to 15 months probation on charges of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

Aug. 17, 2019: Canada was arrested after police investigated shots fired in the area of 181 George Ave. During a pat down search, police found a handgun in a fanny pack he was carrying. Sentenced to one-to-two years in state prison on a charge of firearms not to be carried without a license.