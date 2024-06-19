🔊 Listen to this

The Diamond City Partnership on Wednesday announced that Thursday’s Sunsets on South Main event has been postponed to Oct. 17. Due to the forecast of high temperatures this week, DCP decided to extend the series into the more comfortable month of October.

The series will resume on July 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Midtown Village located at 41 S. Main Street, featuring local band “Room 206.”

For more information about our upcoming events, please visit the DCP’s website downtownwilkesbarre.org or their social pages @DowntownWilkesBarre on Instagram and Facebook