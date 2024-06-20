🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — One man was arrested Thursday and two other men are facing charges related to a shootout in the Hanover Village apartment complex in May.

Police in Hanover Township believe the gunfire, which involved at least 12 shots, involved drugs.

Ivan Devon Jackson, 30, of Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned for his alleged role in the shooting in the 400 block of the apartment complex on May 9.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hanover Township police with assistance from Ashley and Wilkes-Barre responded to reports of gunfire at about 12:30 a.m.

Police recovered 11 9mm shell casings and two .380-caliber shell casings from the large crime scene.

Three parked vehicles were struck by bullets including an occupied apartment that was struck five times.

Police obtained numerous surveillance videos from multiple locations that linked Jackson and two other men to the shooting.

Prior to the shooting, Jackson and others were in the Marion Terrace apartment complex, about three miles from Hanover Village.

Jackson and others discussed obtaining marijuana from an apartment in Hanover Village, the complaint says.

Police tracked a Ford Fusion that left Marion Terrace and entered the Hanover Village apartment complex at 12:32 a.m. Jackson and another man exited the Ford and concealed themselves next to a dumpster near apartment 403.

A woman inside the Ford told police someone from the apartment fired a shot as police allege in the complaint Jackson and another man returned fire.

Jackson and others sped away in the Ford that briefly stopped on East Division Street before driving away at a high rate of speed.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

After the shooting, police located and seized the Ford from Jackson’s residence on Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Jackson was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on four counts of aggravated assault, two counts each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

Jackson was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Halesey deemed him a danger to society.

Arrest warrants have been filed against two other men.