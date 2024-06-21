Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged over the month at 3.4% in May.
This was the eighth consecutive month at 3.4%. The U.S. unemployment rate rose by one-tenth of a percentage point from its April rate to 4.0%.
The labor force reached a record high at 6,605,000 — total nonfarm jobs set a record high for the 10th consecutive month.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for May 2024.
The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point above its May 2023 level of 3.3%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 9,000 over the month to a record high of 6,605,000 due entirely to growth in resident employment which also rose to a record high in May.
Resident unemployment was unchanged from the April level.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 19,800 over the month to a record high of 6,167,700 — setting the tenth consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count.
Jobs increased from April in nine of the 11 industry supersectors.
The largest movement over the month was a gain of 8,700 leisure & hospitality jobs.
Education & health services reached its 12th consecutive record high.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 97,100 with gains in six of the 11 supersectors.
Education & health services (+61,000) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. May 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.