WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted to shooting another man three times on Sambourne Street was charged this week for discharging a firearm during a fight on Blackman Street.

Nicholas Lubinski, 20, of Prospect Street, was arraigned Thursday on allegations he fired at least two shots from a .380-caliber handgun at Joshua Dumas during a fight in the area of 317 Blackman St. on June 14, 2023, according to court records.

Nine days after the Blackman Street alleged shooting, Lubinski on June 23, 2023, fired multiple rounds from a .380-caliber handgun striking a man three times in the legs at 118 Sambourne St., court records say.

City police detectives in court records say shell casings recovered from Blackman Street and Sambourne Street scenes had tool markings indicating the same .380-caliber handgun was used in the two shootings.

Lubinski pled guilty to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm related to the Sambourne Street shooting. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 24 before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

In the Blackman Street shooting, police detectives allege Lubinski and Dumas were involved in a fight when Lubinski brandished a .380-caliber handgun and fired at least two shots.

Dumas was uncooperative with officers claiming, “I run these streets” and indicated he would handle the situation himself, court records say.

Court records say occupants inside a vehicle stopped at Blackman and Hazle streets were endangered in the shooting.

Lubinski was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre on charges of propel missile into occupied vehicle, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Lubinski remained jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Cronauer deemed him a danger to the community.