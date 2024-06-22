President Tom Leary prepares for his last day at LCCC

🔊 Listen to this

Tom Leary, president of Luzerne County Community College, talks with graduates prior to the school’s 50th commencement in 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

LCCC student Gabby Castelleno, Wyoming, was given the honor of cutting the ribbon of the new food and clothing bank at LCCC’s Pittston Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Reacting after the ribbon was cut, left to right: PA State Rep. Jim Haddock, LCCC President Tom Leary, LCCC Pittston Center director Samantha Patterson, Castelleno and LCCC faculty member Ed Ackerman.

LCCC President Tom Leary walks in his last St. Patrick’s parade as he steps down from his role at the head of the college this summer.

Luzerne County Community College President Tom Leary, who began working at LCCC in 1974 as assistant director of admissions, will retire at the end of June.

Luzrne County Community College President Tom Leary relaxes in a rocking chair in his office and reflects on his 50 years at the college.

NANTICOKE — Tom Leary sat in his rocking chair, holding a mug with the logo of his beloved New York Yankees, and he looked back on his 50 years at Luzerne County Community College and reflected on how he got to where he is and who influenced him.

And it was no surprise, as Leary, 72, president of LCCC, talked about his mother and how he knew at a very early age that he wanted to be just like her.

“My mom placed a sign as you exited the back door of home — ‘Tomorrow will be better’ — and that has guided me my entire life,” an emotional Leary said. “That sign gave me a sense of optimism about what every tomorrow would bring.”

Leary’s mom, Mary Graham Leary, passed in September 2007 — the day he became interim president at LCCC. His dad, John, passed in February 2001.

Leary talked about his mom, how she taught music for 45 years and how she raised six kids — five boys and one girl — and that she graduated from then-College Misericordia in 1934 with a degree in chemistry and a minor in music.

“As a teacher, my mom was passionate,” Leary said.

When Leary was attending St. John’s School in Luzerne, his mother worked around the corner at Luzerne High School. On some days, Leary, then 8, and his brother Joe, 6, would leave St. John’s at the end of the day and go over to their mother’s school to wait for her to get done and walk them home.

One day after school, they went to mom’s school and they were met by the principal, who Leary said was very strict. The principal took the Leary boys to her office to wait and told them to sit down and be quiet.

“Her office overlooked a hallway,” Leary recalled. “As she looked out to the hallway, the principal asked us to join her. She pointed to a woman and asked if we could see what she was doing. The woman was tying a child’s shoelaces. We said ‘that’s our mom.’ And then the principal said this: ‘I hope when you grow up, you tie shoes.’”

Leary said that was a defining moment for him — he knew he wanted to be just like her.

“That was my mom — helping people in any situation,” Leary said.

That lesson, Leary said, is why his tenure at LCCC has been such a great place for him and for this community.

“It’s about being around people and helping so many lives,” Leary said. “Some come here with no money, some are depressed and some just have no direction. Helping them get to a better place — what more could I ask for in life.”

Back in high school at Central Catholic, Leary said he always thought he would go to law school.

“I knew I just wanted to do something to help people,” he said. “I wanted to be in some type of public service. I wanted to help people in vulnerable situations.”

When you examine Leary’s record at LCCC, you see that he has fulfilled his desire to help people. He said more than 500,000 people have attended LCCC during the 50 years he was worked there, not all graduating, but many improving themselves through learning at the college.

”Success to me is not measured in money or material things,” Leary said. “I’m impressed when someone helps someone else — someone offering a hand up to someone in need of help. My greatest satisfaction comes from that.”

Leary has accomplished much at LCCC, but one of his proudest moments came when the college earned Gold Star Middle States Accreditation in 2020.

“That was a defining moment for us,” he said. “We knew then that we were able to serve everyone and that LCCC’s decades of hard work paid off and we proved our worth.”

Leary smiled as he talked about LCCC students being able to transfer all credits to a four-year college or university.

“We’ve worked hard here and we built a process,” Leary said. “We hire the best people for every position. When you hire people who are the most qualified and committed, that adds to the integrity of the college. And we establish trust in how we manage the college.”

When Leary took over as president, LCCC had eight buildings — they have 17 now on campus and at satellites.

Leary’s LCCC highlights

• Leary has served 50 years at Luzerne County Community College. During that time, he has made strides in advancing the college’s mission, vision and strategic objectives.

• He began working at LCCC in 1974, serving as assistant director of admissions. A lifelong educator and adjunct professor, Leary served in several senior leadership positions, including vice president of student development for approximately nine years.

• On Dec. 11, 2007, the board of trustees appointed him president. He was inaugurated as the seventh president on Feb. 21, 2008. He is the longest serving president of LCCC.

• Leary serves on several professional and civic roles, including Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges Council of Presidents (COPS); The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development Board; Northeast PA Technology Institute; Advocacy Alliance Board of Directors; Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry Board of Directors; Shine Advisory Board of Directors; and Luzerne County Historical Society Board of Directors.

• Leary oversaw the addition of several buildings, which led to the creation of additional educational opportunities. They include:

— The Public Safety Training Institute: LCCC opened the institute on April 25, 2008, which provides comprehensive, hands-on emergency response training.

— The Joseph A. Paglianite Culinary Institute: LCCC expanded its main campus into downtown Nanticoke with the opening of the new culinary arts building.

— Walk of Honor: LCCC dedicated the memorial space in 2010 to honor the memories of first responders who have lost their lives.

— The Francis S. and Mary Gill Carrozza, RN Health Sciences Center: LCCC opened the facility in 2011 in downtown Nanticoke. It was named the Francis S. and Mary Gill Carrozza, RN Health Sciences Center during a dedication ceremony on Sept. 21, 2013.

— Patrick J. Solano Veterans Center: LCCC held a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13, 2017 to dedicate the new center.

• Leary’s initiatives have led to expanded partnerships with school districts that allow for more early college high school students to earn college credits. This has resulted in a 50% increase in early college enrollment over a five-year period. To date, there have been more than 10,000 students who have participated in LCCC’s early college program.

• Besides the early college program, Leary was instrumental in creating other programs and securing grants that help students succeed. They include:

— English as a Second Language: Under his leadership, LCCC created a new English as a Second Language comprehensive academic program on June 20, 2018. LCCC’s program has many native Spanish speakers, which is one of the fastest growing groups in northeast Pennsylvania.

— All-One Recovery Educational Institute: LCCC held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 4, 2019, for the program which provides innovative and holistic support for students in recovery to achieve their educational and career goals and sustain recovery.

— RESTART program: This model program helps students who left the college and have accrued institutional debt restart their educations. By enrolling again with the goal of obtaining a degree or certificate, a student’s prior LCCC debt will be waived.

• Leary secured funding for the betterment of the college, which included initiatives aimed at enhancing student retention, addressing pandemic challenges, and introducing innovative programs designed to meet the demands of the regional workforce.

• LCCC received commendations on each of the seven standards of excellence in higher education, achieving the “Gold Standard” of Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

• Leary increased the College’s cash reserves to $40 million due to fiscal management and discipline.

• Leary was instrumental in the creation of the Peter J. Lello Student Food Bank at the main campus in Nanticoke and the other food banks at the College’s seven centers. He also helped create the Trendy Trailblazers Clothing Closet at the main campus and centers. Both the food banks and the clothing closets help students in need.

• Additionally, his initiatives have resulted in the expansion of online offerings, increased campus diversity and established three additional dedicated centers in Pittston (2018), Scranton (2016), and Greater Susquehanna (2019).

• Leary’s efforts resulted in LCCC achieving military-friendly status and progressing towards Hispanic-friendly designation, thereby affirming the College’s commitment to serving.

Leary said one of the greatest accomplishments he shares with all members of the College Community, including faculty, staff, and members of the Board of Trustees, Foundation Board of Directors, and Alumni Board, was meeting the challenges of the pandemic.

“The most important part of our mission statement — ‘fostering student success’ — brought about many challenges not only with the delivery of instruction and services, but also with recruiting, student activities, facilities maintenance and caring not only for the academic needs of our students, as always, but also meeting their emotional and even economic needs brought about by the pandemic,” he said. “I feel that we met the challenge and will continue to focus on this priority.”

Leary’s bio

Thomas P. Leary, president, Luzerne County Community College

Age: 72

Family: Son, Patrick; five siblings — two living, Jack and Joe; and three deceased, Ricky, Maureen and Jimmy.

Hobbies: Reading, walking and spending time with family.

Education: Received a bachelor’s degree from King’s College; a master’s degree from University of Scranton; and worked on post-graduate studies in a doctoral program at Temple University.

LCCC career: Leary began his career at LCCC 50 years ago, serving as assistant director of admissions. A lifelong educator, Leary has served in several senior leadership positions, including vice president of student development for approximately nine years. In February 2008, he was inaugurated as the seventh president of Luzerne County Community College. He also serves as an adjunct professor of history and political science.

Retirement awaits

Leary said he has received hundreds of notes, cards and emails over the years from grateful students.

“We’ve had so many incredible opportunities here to change people’s lives,” Leary said.

As far as his future, Leary said he has no plans right now, but he is evaluating several offers to work in the field of education.

Leary grew up in Kingston, and graduated in 1969 from Central Catholic High School.

His last day of employment is June 30, but his last working day will be Friday, June 28. Former State Sen. John Yudichak will assume the LCCC presidency on July 1.

This weekend, Leary will get together with several lifelong friends: Dave Lewis, Fred Meyer, Bob Quigley, John McAndrew, Bruce Tomasick, John McGlynn, Tom O’Connor, Kevin McHale and his two surviving brothers, Joe and Jack Leary.

They will gather at a cabin somewhere in the woods or along a river or a stream and talk about those good old days, telling stories and laughing a lot.

Maybe Tom Leary will tell his story about how he learned to tie shoes.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.