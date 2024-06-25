🔊 Listen to this

Champlain College

The following are students were named to the Champlain College trustees’ list for the spring 2024 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters. They were also named to the president’s list for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the spring 2024 semester.

• Hayley King, Luzerne.

• Timothy Longmore, White Haven.

Michael Stephanick, Glen Lyon, was named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

College of Charleston

College of Charleston announced over 3,500 students were named to the president’s list and dean’s list for sping 2024. The following local students were named to the president’s list.

• Makenna Kaminski, Dallas.

• Mallory Mcgeehan, Dallas.

• Bekah Kornfeld, Kingston.

Delaware Valley University

The following local students were honored for academic achievement by being named to Delaware Valley University’s dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester.

• Justine Bielecki, Wilkes Barre.

• Ryan Gilpin, West Pittston.

• Nicole Muzlai, Wilkes Barre.

• Taylor Noss, Shickshinny.

• Emilia Serpico, Wilkes Barre.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Stanley Kwok, Wilkes Barre, earned a Master of Science degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Kwok was among more than 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 266th commencement exercises May 2-4 at McCamish Pavilion.

Lehigh University

Lehigh University announced the following are students graduated in spring 2024.

• Nate Cable, West Pittston, Bachelor of Science in computer science.

• Luke Coolbaugh, Harding, Bachelor of Science in computer science.

• Michael DeSanto, West Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering.

SUNY New Paltz

Ashley Felix Rondon, Hazleton, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester at SUNY New Paltz.

Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

University at Buffalo

Nick Hockenbury, Harveys Lake, was was among 4,000 students named to the University at Buffalo’s spring 2024 dean’s list.

To qualify, full-time undergraduate students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.600 while completing a minimum of 15 or more UB credit hours, of which 12 are graded (A-F) credits.

University of Scranton

The following local residents were among the University of Scranton outstanding master’s and doctoral degree graduates recognized at its graduate commencement events the weekend of May 17-19.

• Scarlet J. Alexander, Dupont, received the Outstanding Student Award for Finance.

• Marisa D. Tosi, Dallas, received the Outstanding Student Award for International Business.

• Helen Amanda Wrazien, Pittston, received the Outstanding Student Award for Secondary Education.

• Ryan P. Bella, Exeter, received the Outstanding Student Award for Biochemistry.

• James M. Lanning, Mountain Top, received the Outstanding Student Award for General Business Administration.

• Ikram Muhammad, Mountain Top. received the Outstanding Student Award for Clinical Mental Health Counseling.