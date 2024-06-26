Former Crestwood band director facing trial on child corruption charges

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman testified before a Luzerne County jury Wednesday her band director at Crestwood High School, Theron Roberts, grabbed and held his hand on her buttocks for 10 to 15 seconds sometime in October 2019.

She said the alleged inappropriate grab happened as they left the band room while walking shoulder-to-shoulder toward a practice field.

Roberts’ attorney, Frank Nocito, said the incident never happened as he explained three surveillance cameras near the band room did not record the alleged inappropriate grab. Nocito further advocated no other band members saw the alleged encounter saying there were approximately 60 students in the band.

Roberts’ trial before Judge David W. Lupas on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault is his second as the first trial held in September 2023, was declared a mistrial when the jury was unable to reach unanimous verdicts on each count.

Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Lauren Eichelberger who, along with Deputy Attorney General Julia Jacobs Van Leeuwan are prosecuting, told the jury during her opening statement that Roberts was a “predator and took advantage of a young girl.”

The “young girl,” now 19, said her first inappropriate encounter with Roberts occurred when she was in the 9th grade during one-on-one music lessons in the band room. She told to the jury Roberts sat next to her and placed his hand on her thigh making her uncomfortable.

As the woman was given more band leadership responsibilities when she became a sophomore, she told the jury Roberts would routinely brush his hand against her chest and buttocks while fixing her uniform.

She said sometime in October 2019, as the band was going to practice, she told the jury Roberts grabbed her buttocks for 10 to 15 seconds, then placed both his hands on her shoulders and threatened her.

During his opening statement, Nocito told the jury there was tension between the Crestwood Band Parents Association and Roberts due to planning, organization and communication issues. Several meetings were held with Crestwood school officials, Nocito said, as Roberts was advised to stay in view of security cameras.

Nocito further told the jury the girl was questioned by school officials and police in 2019 but failed to report the alleged inappropriate grab until Feb. 20, 2020, despite Wright Township police closing their investigation in December 2019.

When the woman testified, in response to questions from Nocito, she said there were other band students in the band room when Roberts conducted one-on-one music lessons.

Roberts, of Pringle, was terminated by Crestwood in 2020.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.